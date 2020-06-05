Zimbabwe: Parirenyatwa Trial Adjourned

Pixabay
...
5 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The trial of former Health and Child Care Minister David Parirenyatwa, on charges of criminal abuse of office, had to be postponed yesterday due to the absence of presiding magistrate Mr Elijah Makomo.

Prosecutor Mr Brian Vito sought an adjournment to July 17 before Harare regional magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe.

Mr Utahwashe adjourned the trial July 17.

Allegations are that Parirenyatwa abused his position as a public officer and directed NatPharm board chairperson Dr George Washaya to terminate the contract of Ms Flora Sifeku as managing director, allegedly to allow Mr Newman Madzikwa, who had once been sacked from the pharmaceutical company for reportedly selling donated drugs, to take over.

At the time he was fired in September 2009, Mr Madzikwa was NatPharm's Masvingo branch manager. The indictment revealed that Parirenyatwa had indicated that he required Ms Sifeku's services at the ministry's head office for an indefinite period.

The board, it is alleged, complied with Parirenyatwa's directive and gave both Ms Sifeku and Mr Madzikwa six months' contracts as managing directors.

It is alleged that Parirenyatwa's conduct created double expenditure of NatPharm funds as the company was paying two salaries towards the managing director's position, thereby prejudicing it of a total of $30 006.

The State further alleges that Parirenyatwa's actions were prejudicial to the good administration of NatPharm and the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Legendary Nigerian Reggae Musician Majek Fashek Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.