Tunisia: Lunar Eclipse On June 5

5 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A lunar eclipse is expected to occur this Friday, June 5, the National Institute of Meteorology announced on its website.

This phenomenon occurs when the moon passes through the earth's penumbra (during a total eclipse, it passes through the earth's shadow cone).

In Tunisia, the eclipse will begin as soon as the moon rises and will end at 10:04 p.m., knowing that it is difficult to observe this phenomenon with the naked eye given the difficulty of detecting the slight change in the Moon's luminosity.

This is the second penumbra eclipse of the year after the one that occurred on January 10.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.