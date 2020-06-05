Tunisia: Lunar Eclipse On June 5

Tunis/Tunisia — A lunar eclipse is expected to occur this Friday, June 5, the National Institute of Meteorology announced on its website.

This phenomenon occurs when the moon passes through the earth's penumbra (during a total eclipse, it passes through the earth's shadow cone).

In Tunisia, the eclipse will begin as soon as the moon rises and will end at 10:04 p.m., knowing that it is difficult to observe this phenomenon with the naked eye given the difficulty of detecting the slight change in the Moon's luminosity.

This is the second penumbra eclipse of the year after the one that occurred on January 10.