Tunisia: Military Courts' Activities Resume

5 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Attorney General at the Military Justice Directorate announced on Friday the total resumption of activities in military courts.

The Attorney General indicated that it had also been agreed to re-examine pending cases before military courts that have been postponed since March 17, a Defence Ministry press release reads.

The resumption of activities in military courts follows the Prime Ministry's decision to allow traffic and travel between regions as of June 4, the same source explained.

