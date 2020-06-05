Zimbabwe: Caps Bail Out Players

5 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United yesterday distributed goodies, including 50kg bags of maize meal, to their players and officials as the club continue to cushion staff during this lockdown.

The 2020 Premiership season is on hold after the coronavirus outbreak forced delays to the start of the new campaign.

The national lockdown brought with it numerous problems, with some clubs now slashing salaries to their players by half.

The Green Machine are one of the clubs who have been hit hardest following the withdrawal of their principal sponsors, NetOne.

The mobile telecommunications giant, which was bankrolling Makepekepe, Highlanders, Chapungu and Black Rhinos, said they were doing away with sport sponsorship to fully focus on other sectors, including fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Makepekepe have decided against reducing their players' salaries and, instead, the club's chiefs are scrambling funds to try and keep their staff motivated during this difficult period.

Although club vice-president, Nhamo Tutisani, was not available for comment yesterday, he recently told The Herald they will always try to make sure their employees were kept motivated.

"Firstly, I would like to reiterate that we will thrive to make sure that players get their full salaries in time every month," he said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a new set of challenges on how top-flight teams are being run.

"The challenges haven't spared us either.

"But, as a club, we will always try our best to keep our players and staff happy.

"The lockdown is challenging, especially in terms of mindset, so we have to see to it that the staff get what they need in times like these.

"Remember if the season was underway, they were supposed to be getting allowances, ranging from winning bonuses to travel."

A senior player, who declined to be named, said this was a good move by their officials.

"I am really grateful for this gesture. Our team has always tried their best to keep us motivated. We are very happy."

The goodies were dropped off in Chitungwiza and other high density areas where the players stay.

Each player and official was given a 50kg bag of maize meal and other goodies. Makepekepe were also beneficiaries of the Mahwindo Foundation which donated groceries to players last month.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.