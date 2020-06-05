Zimbabwe: Cop Faces Stock Theft Charges

5 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Five suspected cattle rustlers, one of them a police officer, were arrested for allegedly stealing five cattle worth $42 500 at a farm in Marula.

The cattle were allegedly stolen from Lower Rangemore Unit 22 Farm in Marula in Mangwe District. Nkosiphile Moyo (24), Mxolisi Sibanda (30), Bhekisisa Mlalazi (34), Lawrence Mhlanga (27) and Sam Junior Mhako (33), a police officer stationed at Plumtree Police Station, appeared before Plumtree magistrate Ms Sharon Roseman, facing stock theft charges.

They pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to June 16 for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Robin Mukura said between January 1 last year and April 30 this year, farm owner Mr Greyson Nyoni found that the number of his cattle did not tally with the actual figure on the stock register. He discovered that four heifers and a cow were missing and reported the loss to police.

On May 15, a sergeant and constable heard that the missing cattle were sold by Sibanda to a Mr Peter Ndlovu, said Mr Mukura.

The court heard that the following day, the two police officers recovered the stolen cattle from Mr Ndlovu, who indicated that he bought them from Sibanda, who allegedly delivered the cattle using his car, a South African registered Ford Ranger towing a trailer.

Investigations led to the arrest of Sibanda, Moyo and Mlalazi and three implicated Mhlanga.

Further investigations also revealed that Mhako cleared the stolen cattle and wrote down fake names, addresses and contact numbers of non-existent persons on the clearance documents in an effort to conceal the offence.

Mr Mukura managed to positively all his animals through brand marks.

