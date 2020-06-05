Zimbabwe: Ppes Boost for Defence Forces

Herald Reporter

The Ministry of National Defence of the People's Republic of China yesterday handed over personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other critical medical equipment to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) for its Covid-19 response.

The donation includes 62 000 masks and over 19 000 pieces of personal protective equipment and medical supplies.

Receiving the donations at Manyame Air Base, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said the gift was a shot in the arm.

"It gives us pleasure and honour to receive on behalf of President and Commander in Chief of the ZDF Cde Mnangagwa, this very important donation of PPE equipment for Covid-19 response from our all-weather friends, the People's Republic of China," said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

"The President made the fight against this pandemic Government's number one priority and declared the disease a national disaster. He reiterated to the nation that we have to limit, suspend or forego certain social, economic and recreational activities we have become accustomed to and jointly make sacrifices if we are to win the fight against this pandemic. The President emphasised that this is no longer business as usual," she said.

She said ZDF troops are playing a frontline role in the maintenance of law and order as well as enforcing lockdown regulations.

"It is important to note that Government's main message is prevention, hence our troops were called upon to assist in law and order, a pillar in enforcing the lockdown regulations promulgated by President Mnangagwa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"By virtue of being part of the frontline personnel in the fight against Covid-19, our troops are exposed to this invisible enemy, we therefore appreciate this donation which will go a long way to effectively equip our ZDF to win this battle," she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said China had led by example.

Handing over the donation, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Guo Shaochun hailed the productive relationship between his country and Zimbabwe saying the friendship had come a long way since the days of the liberation struggle.

"China and Zimbabwe enjoy a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation. Our partnership is built on multiple pillars, and the military to military cooperation is one of the most important," he said.

"The traditional friendship between the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the ZDF was fostered by the founding fathers of the two countries in the 1960s and has continuously strengthened in decades that followed. The two armies have maintained robust relations between the leaders, and continuously strengthen cooperation and mutual support in training, medical services and military education," he said.

Ambassador Guo Shao Chun said PLA has provided unreserved support to the growth of the ZDF, which he said was one of PLA's closest partner in Africa.

He said that China will continue to stand by Africa in the fight against Covid-19.