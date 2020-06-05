Zimbabwe: Payne Pained By Zim Athletics

5 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

United States-based former Zimbabwean track star athlete, Arnold Payne, says he is pained the country does not have a World Athletics certified track.

This means Zimbabwean athletes can not use home races to qualify for major international competitions as times they record will not be recognised by World Athletics.

In Southern African, only four countries, South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Lesotho have athletics tracks recognised by World Athletics.

Only South Africa have Class One certified tracks.

Payne, a former Zimbabwe 400m national record holder who was also part of the Zimbabwe team at the 1995 World Athletics Championships, said it was sad the country found itself in such a position.

"This is such a shame and it will hurt our local athletes," said Payne, who runs Payne Global Sports International which arranges scholarships for talented but under privileged youngsters.

"It is so painful that we have come to this, how are we supposed to give our young athletes hope if they cannot run qualifying times in our own country?

"It's a shame really."

Read the original article on The Herald.

