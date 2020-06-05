Malawi: General Tells Malawi Army Soldiers Not to Engage in Politics - 785 New Recruits, 185 Females

4 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Commander of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) General Peter Mathanga has told his soldiers not to engage in politics as the country is gearing for a highly contested court sanctioned presidential fresh election.

Mathanga has made the advice on Thursday in Lilongwe as MDF graduated 785 soldiers at Malawi Armed Forces College (Mafco) in Salima.

"I am aware of current political environment in the country and comments made against us but the MDF mandate is clear in the Malawi Constitution," he said.

He therefore said as commander of MDF, he would not allow the soldiers to engage in politics, advising them to leave politics out of their profession.

He also asked the soldiers to be disciplined all the time as they had always been.

Deputy defence minister Chipiliro Mpinganjira says the government will continue recruiting soldiers as way of reducing youth unemployment in the country.

Out of the 785 graduates, 183 are females.

Former MDF commander Vincent Nundwe also attended the colourful graduation ceremony.

