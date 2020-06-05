Malawi: Chilima Promises Better Days for Malawi Civil Servants, Teachers - 'One Salary Structure'

Vice President Salous Chilima has assured civil servants and those working in parastatals that Tonse Alliance will introduce a new standardised salary structure for civil servants and those in public service which will be higher than what they are receiving now.

"Tonse Alliance will introduce a new and higher salary structure for the civil and public services. We will standardise salaries for civil servants and those working in parastatals... there will be one salary structure which shall be higher than lower," said Chilima.

He was speaking during whistle stop tours he is conducting in the Esteran region from Thursday to Monday.

Chilima also said all upgraded and deserving teachers and civil servants across the country will be promoted as a matter of priority.

He further said Tonse Alliance will make sure that those in the armed forces get their just rewards, including those on various peace keeping missions.

"All upgraded and deserving teachers and civil servants must be promoted. All armed forces must be paid their due reward for their service including all peace keeping service to Malawi,"said Chilima.

The Veep was in charge of reforms in government which saw civil servants receiving better salaries before the reforms were taken away from him.

Chilima is conducting a total of 18 whistle stops in the Eastern region from Thursday to Monday campaigning for MCP Presidential candidate Lazarous Chakwera.

Chilima, who is UTM Leader and runningate to Chakwera, will also hold two rallies at Gymkhana club in Zomba on Saturday and St Augustine in Mangochi on Sunday.