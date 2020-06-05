Malawi: Speaker Says Mutharika's SONA On Video Link 'Perfectly Acceptable' Amidst COVID-19

5 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Parliament was nearly thrown into turmoil on the first day of its National Budget meeting Friday morning as opposition legislators demanded the presence of President Peter Mutharika in performing the State-opening of the new session.

Mutharika addressed the House through a recorded message on a video link as a preventive measure of the raging coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Leader of Opposition Lobin Lowe standing on a point of order told the House that it was unconstitutional for the President to be absent from the House when he was supposed to present the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

"Constitutionally there is an obligation for the President to present Sona in the House," said Lowe.

"My worry is we may end up setting a bad precedent," he added.

Dowa East member of Parliament (MP) Richard Chimwendo-Banda (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) stood up, querring if the life of the President was more important than that of the members of parliament.

This was after Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa asked the House to waive all standing orders to allow the President read the Sona through recorded video.

But Speaker Catherane Gotani Hara said Health experts advised parliament that Mutharika should not be in the House because the Chamber is not well ventilated and can be a catalyst for covid-19 as the Head of State moves with a large entourage.

Gotani Hara said while there are Constitutional requirements for the President to address the house physically, the Covid-19 situation requires new measures to allow the House to hold some meetings virtually, "its perfectly acceptable."

Mutharika warned Malawians not to take Covid-19 lightly as it is a killer pandemic devasting the whole world.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.