Malawi: Mutharika Tells MPs to Hold Judges Accountable - 'Malawi Parliament Supreme Above Courts'

President Peter Mutharika has told parliament to hold judges accountable on the judgements, saying they are not immune from criticisms and that Parliament is more supreme above the courts.

In recorded state of the nation address, Mutharika said disagreeing with judgments made in the courts is part of holding the judges accountable.

He said the President and the Executive arm of government are always held accountable in parliament.

"This parliament respects courts. But that does not mean that we must agree with every judgment that comes from the courts. We must all hold one another accountable," he said.

He told the members of parliament that parliament is more supreme than courts.

"Parliament is more supreme above the Courts. We are elected members who represent the people and we have the authority to make laws for the Judiciary to interpret," he said.

Mutharika added that he wants a Malawi to be a country where everyone must be accountable.

"Nobody should be above the law and nobody should be above criticism. The essence of democracy is that everyone must be accountable to someone else. Only God is accountable to no one," he explained.

He, thus, questioned: "Who holds the Judiciary accountable? I respect the Courts. Speaking my views when the Courts err is not attacking the Courts. This poor thinking must stop."

Turning to the election case, Mutharika said that it is sad that when a Malawi Electoral Commission officer corrects a mistake it is regarded as rigging.

He, however, assured judges that they are safe in the country and they should not live in fear of criticism as long as their conscience is clear.

"As a matter of fact, no judge in this country must live in fear if you have a clear conscience," he said.

Mutharika wants Parliament to make sober decisions to guide the running of the fresh elections.

The Malawi leader has also chastised Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) for plotting regime change through taking over the borders which was a move to suffocate government. Mutharika added that the move failed and his government has won.

He estimates that post-election demonstrations alone cost the economy about K62 billion.