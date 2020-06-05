Kenya: Waiguru Denies Allocating Sh90 Million for Official Residence

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru Friday denied that Sh90 million has been allocated in the supplementary budget for her residence and to purchase furniture.

She dismissed the allegations by some members of the Kirinyaga County Assembly led by Majority Leader Kamau Murango as propaganda which should be ignored.

"I want to categorically state that there is no allocation of alleged Sh90 million in our supplementary budget towards governor's residence and furniture," she said in a statement.

PROPAGANDA

She accused Mr Murango of being behind the propaganda.

"It is a shame that Mr Murango, who is supposed to advance government's agenda, is now spreading such a propaganda," she stated.

Recently, 21 MCAs including Mr Murango met at Sagana and alleged the governor had influenced the allocation of Sh90 million for her comfort.

They alleged that the money will be used to improve her residence and furnish it.

The MCAS said they had to direct the funds in the supplementary budget towards ward development. They added that development funds should not be used for 'luxury'.

They said that they had amended the budget and sent it back to the governor.

However Ms Waiguru rejected the supplementary budget saying the MCAs were frustrating efforts to fight coronovirus pandemic.

SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET

"It should be noted that delay in passing the supplementary budget aimed at management of Covid-19 pandemic is putting many lives at risk should there be an outbreak in the region," she added.

She said that following the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, it became imperative that Sh20 million be set aside for managing the virus in the county.

The money would be used to buy of Personal Protective Equipment for health workers, ventilators and other medical and non-medical essentials.

"It is very concerning that instead of passing the supplementary budget to enable the county achieve the above objective, the County Assembly took advantage of this to alter other budget lines over and above the Sh20 million allocated for Covid-19," the governor said.

She observed that the MCAs reallocated Sh100 million from construction of Kerugoya Medical Complex and Sh30 million from fuel for roads construction programme to ward projects. She termed the move as illegal.