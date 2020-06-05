South Africa: Seven Robbers to Appear in Court

5 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In the early hours of yesterday morning, the EThekwini Inner and Outer West Trio Task Team police arrested seven suspects aged between 18 and 34 for robbery. They will appear at the Camperdown Magistrates Court on Monday, 08 June 2020.

It is alleged that on 15 May 2020 at 19:00, a 67-year-old man was at his place residence at Drummond in Inchanga when five suspects armed with a firearm and knives stormed inside his house. They tied up the victim in one of the bedrooms and demanded his bankcard pin number before stabbing him several times on the body. The suspects then ransacked the house and stole a TV, laptop, bankcards and other valuable items before they drove away.

The victim managed to untie himself and alerted police before he was taken to hospital for medical attention. An amount of about R7000,00 was withdrawn from his account at Hammersdale and Pietermaritzburg. An intensive investigation led police officers to Pietermaritzburg where the suspects were arrested and some of the stolen items were recovered.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the EThekwini Inner and Outer West Trio Task Team police for the arrest. "We are pleased with the result and we believe the perpetrators will receive a deserving sentence," he said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.