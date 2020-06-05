South Africa: Seven Robbers to Appear in Court

press release

In the early hours of yesterday morning, the EThekwini Inner and Outer West Trio Task Team police arrested seven suspects aged between 18 and 34 for robbery. They will appear at the Camperdown Magistrates Court on Monday, 08 June 2020.

It is alleged that on 15 May 2020 at 19:00, a 67-year-old man was at his place residence at Drummond in Inchanga when five suspects armed with a firearm and knives stormed inside his house. They tied up the victim in one of the bedrooms and demanded his bankcard pin number before stabbing him several times on the body. The suspects then ransacked the house and stole a TV, laptop, bankcards and other valuable items before they drove away.

The victim managed to untie himself and alerted police before he was taken to hospital for medical attention. An amount of about R7000,00 was withdrawn from his account at Hammersdale and Pietermaritzburg. An intensive investigation led police officers to Pietermaritzburg where the suspects were arrested and some of the stolen items were recovered.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the EThekwini Inner and Outer West Trio Task Team police for the arrest. "We are pleased with the result and we believe the perpetrators will receive a deserving sentence," he said.