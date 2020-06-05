Malawi Electoral Body Commissioners Contract Ends Today

5 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners are this Friday June 5 winding up and packing their personal belongings at the pollster as their contract expires today leaving behind a nasty legacy that they are incompetent.

Chairperson of the commission Jane Ansah tendered her resignation a week ago amid stormy criticisms from the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court of Appeal and parliament of the way they handled the May 19, 2019 presidential election which handed down president Peter Mutharika a second and last term.

However, the Constitutional Court annulled the election, saying there were widespread anomalies and irregularities and ordered a fresh presidential election, a ruling which was upheld by the Supreme Court and welcomed by the opposition political parties who challenged the result but rejected by president Peter Mutharika and his ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the DPP have since submitted names of the new appointees as commissioners to president Mutharika for his final appointment.

UTM, Peoples Party and other tiny parties cannot submit names because they have less than 10 per cent of members of parliament in National Assembly.

The Judicial Service Commission has also submitted names of four judges to president Mutharika for him to pick one judge as chairperson of MEC.

It is not yet known when Mutharika would make the appointments as the date for the election draws closer.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.