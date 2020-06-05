Kenya: Sauti Sol's 13-Track Album 'Midnight Train' Finally Out

5 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Award-winning group Sauti Sol on Friday released their fifth studio album, Midnight Train, under their first major label, Universal Music Africa.

The group has already released four singles from the 13-track album.

The new album takes you through the journey of life, embracing the trials and the first to be released was Suzanna, then Brighter Days, Disco Matanga featuring Sho Madjozi and Black Motion, which enticed fans as the lead song from Netflix's Queen Sono and last month they released Insecure.

The title track Midnight Train was produced by Andre Harris (producer of Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Jill Scott), and is a representation of their never-say-die attitude.

Burning the midnight oil

The song is about their hustle and the effort they have put into their career, burning the midnight oil.

According to band member Chimano, the group has had an amazing journey so far and it's like an ever-moving train.

"Each time we make it to a destination we realise the road doesn't stop there. We continue to better ourselves and look forward to bringing our fans along with us as we grow," he adds.

The most intriguing part is the collaborations that the group score on this project.

They have the love of South Africa's Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir, singer Mortimer, American singer and songwriter India Arie on sensual track My Everything and Nigeria's Grammy-nominated Burna Boy on Time Flies.

MIDNIGHT TRAIN TRACKLIST

1. Intro

2. Midnight Train

3. Insecure

4. Feel my love

5. Brighter Days ft. @Sowetogospel

6. Nenda Lote

7. Suzanna

8. Set me free (Interlude)

9. My everything (ft. @indiaarie)

10. Wake up (ft. Mortimer)

11. Sober

12. Rhumba Japani

13. Disco Matanga

Singing in Swahili, Luhya, Dholuo and English, Sauti Sol pride themselves on storytelling as an East African tradition that permeates music from that region and this is what has kept them relevant with audiences across the world and earned them so many accolades along the way.

