Kenya: COVID-19 - Two Patients Discharged From Meru Hospital

Two Covid-19 patients in Meru County were discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

Meru Health Executive Misheck Mutuma said the first and the second patient went home after turning negative after two tests.

The two asymptomatic patients, a 23-year-old woman and 35-year-old man, tested positive on May 18 and May 20 respectively.

ISLOATION

The third patient, a 38-year-old truck driver from Mombasa is still in isolation at the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital.

More than 60 people who had contacts with the two are awaiting clearance after their tests turned negative.

"We laud our health workers for the good work they have done in taking care of the two patients. We are now left with one patient who is also doing very well," Mr Mutuma said.

He urged residents to embrace the two who have recovered and desist from stigmatising Covid-19 patients.

RANDOM TESTING

The health executive said the random testing for Covid-19 was ongoing in various parts of the county.

Mr Mutuma said more than 500 samples have been collected from the county in the last three weeks.

He added that the county had intensified preventive measures through establishment of border screening points and distribution of more than 100,000 masks to locals.

The county government has also given more than 2000 handwashing kits to the residents.