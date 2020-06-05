Kenya: COVID-19 - Two Patients Discharged From Meru Hospital

5 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Muchui

Two Covid-19 patients in Meru County were discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

Meru Health Executive Misheck Mutuma said the first and the second patient went home after turning negative after two tests.

The two asymptomatic patients, a 23-year-old woman and 35-year-old man, tested positive on May 18 and May 20 respectively.

ISLOATION

The third patient, a 38-year-old truck driver from Mombasa is still in isolation at the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital.

More than 60 people who had contacts with the two are awaiting clearance after their tests turned negative.

"We laud our health workers for the good work they have done in taking care of the two patients. We are now left with one patient who is also doing very well," Mr Mutuma said.

He urged residents to embrace the two who have recovered and desist from stigmatising Covid-19 patients.

RANDOM TESTING

The health executive said the random testing for Covid-19 was ongoing in various parts of the county.

Mr Mutuma said more than 500 samples have been collected from the county in the last three weeks.

He added that the county had intensified preventive measures through establishment of border screening points and distribution of more than 100,000 masks to locals.

The county government has also given more than 2000 handwashing kits to the residents.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Legendary Nigerian Reggae Musician Majek Fashek Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.