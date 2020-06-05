South Africa: Alleged Hijacking Suspect Behind Bars

press release

The Northern Cape SAPS Organised Crime Detective Unit arrested one male suspect for recent alleged hijackings. On Friday, 01 May 2020 between 08:00 - 09:00 two alleged Hijackings on N8 and N12 were reported at Warrenton SAPS. It is alleged the victims were robbed by three unknown males driving a Silver BMW without registration plates. The victims were robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and 4 cellphones

On Monday, 11 May 2020 members of the Northern Cape Provincial Organized Crime Detective Unit received information that there was a suspect who was arrested in Hoopstad in Free State Province, on a Hijacking case and the suspect was arrested driving a silver BMW. The description of the suspect matched the description that was given by the victims.

The Northern Cape Provincial Organized Crime Detective Unit are also busy with more investigations that could be linking the suspect to the alleged crimes. The BMW was also confiscated as it was allegedly utilized in the commission of a crime. The two other suspects are still at large.

The 30-year-old male suspect was arrested in Hoopstad and appeared in the Warrenton Magistrates Court yesterday. The investigation continues.