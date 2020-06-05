South Africa: Tim Swiel On Why a Move North Could Be a Good Option for SA Rugby

5 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Former Western Province and Sharks utility back Tim Swiel feels it may be a good move for SA Rugby to head north.

Recent reports have indicated that South Africa could leave Super Rugby with five out the country's franchises playing in an expanded PRO18.

There have also been rumours that SA Rugby could leave the Sanzaar alliance and join the Six Nations.

Swiel recently returned to South Africa after spending five years playing in England for Harlequins and Newcastle Falcons.

The 27-year-old told Sport24 in an exclusive interview why he felt the move north may reap rewards.

"I'm sure the powers that be will weigh up all the factors when they make those decisions but I'm hearing about the north-south link involving South Africa or South African teams. If South Africa were to join an expanded Six Nations tournament it would be very interesting," he said.

"You would go from hot weather on the Highveld to slow, wet fields in the UK. It would certainly be all-seasons type rugby. It definitely makes sense from a logistical standpoint. The flight to the UK is only about 12 hours and the countries in question share the same longitudinal profile which means that there is little to no time difference.

"It could be a good option and I think South Africa would do well in the competition if it came to pass. We saw how South Africa did against England in the World Cup final so there is no need to doubt that as the Springboks have built a blueprint courtesy of their World Cup win."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.