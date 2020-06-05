South Africa: Tim Swiel On Why a Move North Could Be a Good Option for SA Rugby

Former Western Province and Sharks utility back Tim Swiel feels it may be a good move for SA Rugby to head north.

Recent reports have indicated that South Africa could leave Super Rugby with five out the country's franchises playing in an expanded PRO18.

There have also been rumours that SA Rugby could leave the Sanzaar alliance and join the Six Nations.

Swiel recently returned to South Africa after spending five years playing in England for Harlequins and Newcastle Falcons.

The 27-year-old told Sport24 in an exclusive interview why he felt the move north may reap rewards.

"I'm sure the powers that be will weigh up all the factors when they make those decisions but I'm hearing about the north-south link involving South Africa or South African teams. If South Africa were to join an expanded Six Nations tournament it would be very interesting," he said.

"You would go from hot weather on the Highveld to slow, wet fields in the UK. It would certainly be all-seasons type rugby. It definitely makes sense from a logistical standpoint. The flight to the UK is only about 12 hours and the countries in question share the same longitudinal profile which means that there is little to no time difference.

"It could be a good option and I think South Africa would do well in the competition if it came to pass. We saw how South Africa did against England in the World Cup final so there is no need to doubt that as the Springboks have built a blueprint courtesy of their World Cup win."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24