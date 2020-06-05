South Africa: Next of Kin Sought By Tongaat SAPS

press release

Tongaat police are appealing for assistance to locate the relatives of man believed to be in his late twenties who was found at Nyaninga in Tongaat.

On Friday, 29 May 2020 at 11:00, SAPS Tongaat attended to a complaint of murder and proceeded to the scene. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a badly burned body of an unknown man. It is alleged that the victim was assaulted before he was burnt and dumped. Tongaat Detectives are investigating a case of murder.

The next of kin of the deceased or anyone whose relative is missing, should please come forward and contact Detective Sergeant Parasuramen on 082 856 7914/ 032 944 9900 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.