South Africa: Police Efforts to Fight Crime Lead to Successes in the Nyanga Cluster

5 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In a quest to fight the scourge of crime, SAPS members in the Nyanga Cluster are conducting frequent operations.

Yesterday a 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Manenberg for the illegal possession of a firearm without a serial number.

Members attached to the Anti Gang Unit (AGU) and Law Enforcement were conducting foot patrols in Pecos Road when they saw the suspicious looking individual, stopped and searched him and found him to be in possession of a 38 special revolver and one round.

Gugulethu Crime Prevention members also arrested a 26-year-old suspect while on patrol on Wednesday, 2020-06-03 in NY141. The suspect dropped a silver mug and started running when he saw police approaching and ran into a yard. He was apprehended, and returned to the scene where the silver mug was dropped. Upon closer inspection members found 25 rounds in the mug and the suspect was arrested.

In another matter, two suspects were arrested on a charge of rape and two others on a charge of theft of a firearm in Nyanga.

Members attached to a Nyanga Sector Team arrested the suspects after receiving information about the two incidents.

Two of the suspects aged 24 and 39 were arrested after they allegedly raped a 16 year old girl on Wednesday 2020-06-03. The victim had been drinking with friends and one of the suspects who promised to accompany her to her home, but instead, four other suspects joined them and they all repeatedly raped the victim. Police are following up information on the whereabouts of the other suspects.

Two other suspects aged 24 were also arrested for allegedly stealing a firearm in Bush Street, Nyanga.

All the suspects are due to appear in Athlone, Wynberg and Philippi Magistrate Courts respectively for the possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition, illegal possession of ammunition, rape and theft of a firearm.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.