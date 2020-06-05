South Africa: Police Efforts to Fight Crime Lead to Successes in the Nyanga Cluster

press release

In a quest to fight the scourge of crime, SAPS members in the Nyanga Cluster are conducting frequent operations.

Yesterday a 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Manenberg for the illegal possession of a firearm without a serial number.

Members attached to the Anti Gang Unit (AGU) and Law Enforcement were conducting foot patrols in Pecos Road when they saw the suspicious looking individual, stopped and searched him and found him to be in possession of a 38 special revolver and one round.

Gugulethu Crime Prevention members also arrested a 26-year-old suspect while on patrol on Wednesday, 2020-06-03 in NY141. The suspect dropped a silver mug and started running when he saw police approaching and ran into a yard. He was apprehended, and returned to the scene where the silver mug was dropped. Upon closer inspection members found 25 rounds in the mug and the suspect was arrested.

In another matter, two suspects were arrested on a charge of rape and two others on a charge of theft of a firearm in Nyanga.

Members attached to a Nyanga Sector Team arrested the suspects after receiving information about the two incidents.

Two of the suspects aged 24 and 39 were arrested after they allegedly raped a 16 year old girl on Wednesday 2020-06-03. The victim had been drinking with friends and one of the suspects who promised to accompany her to her home, but instead, four other suspects joined them and they all repeatedly raped the victim. Police are following up information on the whereabouts of the other suspects.

Two other suspects aged 24 were also arrested for allegedly stealing a firearm in Bush Street, Nyanga.

All the suspects are due to appear in Athlone, Wynberg and Philippi Magistrate Courts respectively for the possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition, illegal possession of ammunition, rape and theft of a firearm.