South Africa: Another Shooting On the Cape Flats As Gun Violence Surges During Lockdown Level 3

5 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

A 41-year-old man has been shot and wounded by an unidentified suspect in a shooting incident in Lavender Hill, Cape Town on Friday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyisa Rwexana said a case of attempted murder is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

This comes on the back of multiple shooting incidents in Cape Town this week since the country moved to lockdown Level 3.

Three shooting incidents were recorded in Du Noon, one in Athlone, one in Bonteheuwel and three in Manenberg since Sunday.

The killings included 2-year-old Zhario Johnson who was gunned down along with his father on Wednesday night in a suspected drive-by shooting in Bonteheuwel.

His father, Mogamat Johnson, died at the scene. The boy died hours later.

Earlier this week, News24 reported that the Western Cape Health Department confirmed a rise in trauma cases since the move to Level 3, with many cases being alcohol-related trauma.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Legendary Nigerian Reggae Musician Majek Fashek Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.