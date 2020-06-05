South Africa: Another Shooting On the Cape Flats As Gun Violence Surges During Lockdown Level 3

A 41-year-old man has been shot and wounded by an unidentified suspect in a shooting incident in Lavender Hill, Cape Town on Friday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyisa Rwexana said a case of attempted murder is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

This comes on the back of multiple shooting incidents in Cape Town this week since the country moved to lockdown Level 3.

Three shooting incidents were recorded in Du Noon, one in Athlone, one in Bonteheuwel and three in Manenberg since Sunday.

The killings included 2-year-old Zhario Johnson who was gunned down along with his father on Wednesday night in a suspected drive-by shooting in Bonteheuwel.

His father, Mogamat Johnson, died at the scene. The boy died hours later.

Earlier this week, News24 reported that the Western Cape Health Department confirmed a rise in trauma cases since the move to Level 3, with many cases being alcohol-related trauma.

Source: News24