South Africa: State of Disaster Extended, Cabinet to Appeal Ruling On Lockdown, and Missing Protective Gear Reappears

analysis

On Thursday, the Cabinet announced it would extend the State of Disaster by a month. It will also file an urgent appeal against a high court ruling that the lockdown Level 3 and 4 regulations are invalid. In KwaZulu-Natal, a large amount of missing personal protective equipment has reappeared. In Cape Town, the start of Level 3 has sparked gang violence. Meanwhile, hundreds of mental health professionals have volunteered to provide support to frontline healthcare workers.

Swipe through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 4 June at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, KwaZulu-Natal did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

Cabinet says it will urgently appeal the high court ruling that most of the lockdown Level 3 and 4 regulations are invalid and unconstitutional. It has also extended the State of Disaster by a month to 15 July.

Making the announcement on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the regulations had been enacted properly and served a purpose. He said the government's decision-making "was spot on". He emphasised that current regulations remain in effect. As Marianne Merten writes,...