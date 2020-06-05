South Africa: Blind SA Goes to Concourt in Effort to Compel the President to Sign Copyright Amendment Bill

4 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Linda Daniels

Blind SA has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of having failed in his constitutional duty, by not signing the long awaited Copyright Amendment Bill into law.

The Copyright Amendment Bill was referred to the President in March 2019 and has been in his in-tray since.

The blind and visually impaired rights body believes the delay perpetuates discrimination against people who live with disabilities because they first have to get copyright permissions in order to convert reading materials into accessible formats, such as Braille.

Blind SA's views are contained in its founding affidavit of its application to the Constitutional Court.

CEO of Blind SA, Jace Nair, confirmed the organisation's constitutional court challenge against Ramaphosa.

"The state attorney received the electronic files of the notice of motion and the founding affidavit and annexures," Nair explained. "It was also sent to the Constitutional Court."

Due to lockdown restrictions, the documentation was sent electronically.

Nair also confirmed that the state attorney has given notice of the intention to oppose Blind SA's application.

Blind SA petitioned the President in February 2020, requesting that he sign the Copyright Amendment Bill to further the rights of all people with disabilities. The affidavit notes that the organisation did not...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

