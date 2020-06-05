South Africa: Illicit Trade in Cigarettes and Alcohol Has Thrived During Lockdown

5 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Tebele Luthuli

Government has under-estimated how much the banning of alcohol and cigarettes boosted illicit trade. With alcohol now back on sale, it would be good for the country if the ban on tobacco products was lifted as soon as possible.

Last week saw mounting excitement ahead of the ban on alcohol sales being lifted on Monday, the start of Level 3 of the risk-adjusted lockdown. The beginning of the week saw long queues outside bottle stores and other outlets that had been prevented from doing business since the end of March.

The intention of the ban was to allow the health sector to prepare for an anticipated peak of Covid-19 cases in three months' time. However, the sale of cigarettes remains banned - a move critics say has nothing to do with the pandemic and everything to do with a certain minister's abhorrence of smoking.

We are one of only three countries - the others are India and Botswana - to have banned the sale of tobacco products at this time. In SA, there is growing pressure on the state to lift the ban, with questions being asked about the science that informed the decision.

Companies such as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.