Namibia: Air Namibia Repatriates Body From UK for Free

5 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Albertina Nakale

The grief-stricken family of 43-year-old Bryan Hembapu, who died in the United Kingdom in March, have thanked Air Namibia for repatriating his remains for free.

Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hembapu's body has been stuck in the UK for almost three months. Air Namibia repatriated the body yesterday along with more Namibian nationals that were stuck abroad.

Kephas Hembapu, who is a close cousin to the late, expressed gratitude to Air Namibia. "I am indeed very grateful that finally our son of the soil is back home. At last, he will go home to the spirit of our ancestors. He was a very caring person and full of energy, I know very well that he will be missed a lot by his wife, friends, and the entire mighty Hembapu family," Hembapu noted.

Hembapu, who was based in Wigan for years with his family and children, was visiting friends for a meal when he apparently choked and was declared dead in a local hospital. Hembapu lived in Otjizerandu in the Ovitoto area of the Omatako constituency with both his parents before he left for the UK. He will be laid to rest this weekend. Air Namibia spokesperson Twaku Kayofa confirmed the repatriation of the body along with a combined number of 127 Namibian nationals from Frankfurt and London. The aircraft arrived yesterday morning at 07h30. Kayofa said Air Namibia has obtained a licence to operate worldwide, enabling the airline to fly to countries it ordinarily did not previously fly to. He explained that Air Namibia has operated various repatriation flights and will continue to do so, based on demand and viability. According to him, Air Namibia received more requests that are currently being reviewed with important stakeholders, such as the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation.

Upon arrival, the passengers and crew members undergo a 14-day quarantine under the supervision of the ministry of health.

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said they are all to be tested for Covid-19. "They will be tested upon arrival. If anyone tests positive, they will be taken to an isolation management facility. For those who will test negative, they will be quarantined for 14 days and before they are discharged, they must test negative again," he explained. - anakale@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.