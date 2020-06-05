Namibia: Germany to Finally Apologise for Genocide

5 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

The German government has acknowledged the mass killings of the Nama and Ovaherero, more than 100 years ago as genocide and willing to apologise to affected communities, President Hage Geingob has said.

Geingob made the revelation during the questions and answer session following his state of the nation address yesterday in the National Assembly while responding to a question posed by Nudo leader Esther Muinjangue, who wanted an update on the issue.

While Germany has previously acknowledged "moral responsibility" for the killings, it has avoided making an official apology for the massacres to avoid compensation claims.

"I am not supposed to say this but genocide issue has moved now, I got a report yesterday (Wednesday) of how far they are now and it is said the Germans will come around and they have agreed whatever happen some 100 years ago is tantamount to genocide," Geingob told lawmakers. He said the German government has agreed at the higher level to come to Namibia and apologise.

"Maybe here in parliament and I hope you won't attack them," he said. "We should stand together. We shouldn't give the Germans a chance to divide us. Germans shouldn't laugh at us, let us stand together."

In 2015, veteran politician Zed Ngavirue was appointed by President Geingob as special envoy to lead deliberations with the German government on the 1904-1908 genocide.

In October 1904, Lothar von Trotha, then commander-in-chief of the German colonial protection force in German South West Africa, informed the Ovaherero in a letter that they were no longer German subjects and therefore had to leave the country.

Up to 100 000 Ovaherero and Nama are believed to have been killed by German imperial troops in the early 1900s in what was then the German colony of South West Africa.

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.