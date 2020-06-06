Burundi: The United States Commends the People of Burundi On the Presidential Elections of May 20

5 June 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson

The United States acknowledges the Burundian Constitutional Court's certification of Evariste Ndayishimiye as the next President of Burundi. We encourage the new government to include a broad representation of political stakeholders. As steadfast supporters of democracy, we call on the government to address reports of electoral fraud and investigate and pursue accountability for all allegations of voter intimidation before, during, and after the elections.

We also urge the release of any authorized party representatives and other election observers who were unjustly detained or arrested for engaging in election observation activities, including possessing voting information after polling stations closed, to promote electoral transparency. A swift resolution, in accordance with existing laws and procedures, will help reassure the Burundian people of the new government's commitment to strengthen respect for the rule of law and allow all its citizens to participate fully and equally in the electoral process.

The United States salutes the people of Burundi for their resolve for a peaceful ‎transfer of power. We also recognize outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza's commitment to a peaceful transition.

Should it occur, this will be a historic moment for the people of Burundi, as it will represent the first time in Burundi's modern history that a government came into power peacefully and also peacefully transitioned to a new president-elect. The United States looks forward to working with President-elect Ndayishimiye and the new government to strengthen the rule of law and democratic institutions, improve citizen-responsive governance, promote prosperity, and safeguard regional and global security.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: State Department

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Legendary Nigerian Reggae Musician Majek Fashek Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.