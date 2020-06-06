Namibia: Two Men Wanted in Connection With Murder of Street Vendor

THE police are looking for two suspects in connection with the murder of a man in Otjiwarongo.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shaikwambi in a statement released on Friday evening said the incident happened at Savemore Supermarket in Otjiwarongo on Wednesday.

The suspects, who are believed to be in the vicinity of Grootfontein and Tsumeb, are accused of assaulting a 43-year-old Zimbabwean street vendor for allegedly stealing a 100ml bottle of wood glue in the supermarket.

Shikwambi added that the victim was found lying in front of Northern Motors in Otjiwatongo on Wednesday at 17h00.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries he sustained.

The police is requesting anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts to contact commissioner Nelius Becker on 0811299215 or deputy commissioner Andreas on 0812131755

