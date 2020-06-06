Algeria: Lockdown Lifting - Economic Activity Resumes in Two Phases From June 7

5 June 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Economic, commercial and service activities will resume, in two phases, from Sunday 7 June 2020, under the lockdown lifting plan set by the government, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

"The resumption of economic, commercial and service activities will be contingent on strict compliance, at the workplace and/or gathering, with health prevention measures," the statement said.

The plan for the gradual resumption of economic, commercial and service activities will be first deployed in two phases, with the first phase beginning on Sunday, 7 June 2020, while the second will take effect from 14 June 2020, according to the statement.

The first phase concerns the resumption of activities in the building and civil engineering industry, including subcontracting activities and design offices (architecture, urban planning), with the organization of personnel transport, at the expense of the companies, which will be authorized to circulate throughout the national territory from 05:00 in the morning until 19:00, in line with the relevant health and safety regulations.

The resumption of work on construction sites is subject to employers providing personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, helmets) for workers and ensuring respect physical distancing, hygiene and regular disinfection of premises.

As for the resumption of commercial activity and services, it will concern a first category, namely ceramic craftsmen, plumbers, carpenters, painters, travel agencies, real estate agencies, the sale of handicraft products, shoemaking and tailoring activities, as well as maintenance and repair activities.

It also concerns the sale of household and decoration goods, the sale of sporting equipment, the sale of games and toys, pastries and confectionery, the take-away sale of ice cream and drinks, fast food (take-away only), trade in bedding and upholstery, trade in household appliances, sale of cosmetics and hygiene products, trade in flowers, nurseries and herbalists, photographic studios and photocopying activities.

Showers with the exception of hammams, maintenance, vehicle repair and washing, art galleries, sale of musical instruments, antique and second-hand shops, bookshops and stationery stores, men's hairdressers, and livestock markets are also included in the activity resumption plan.

"All customers must have a protective mask and that the managers of the facilities will be held responsible for non-compliance with this obligation."

