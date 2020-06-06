Angola: Government Warns of Rational Use of Natural Resources

5 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment warned Friday of the rational and sustainable use of natural resources to meet the needs of the current and future generations.

The warning is contained in its message, ahead of World Environment Day on 5 June.

The Ministerial Department highlights the need for the definition of legal and political instruments to preserve biodiversity that allow to safeguard the quality of people's life, living in a healthy and unpolluted environment.

Alluding to the period of pandemic, social confinement and economic hardship, the document urges the people, institutions and organisations for commitment to the protection of natural resources and sustainable use of natural resources to ensure the preservation of human life.

According to the note, the preservation of biodiversity resources depends on everyone's efforts and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment is carrying out a set of activities, as part of National System of Conservation Areas.

They include not only the protection of wildlife but scientific research and the community participation in the management of conservation areas, now reinforced with the approval of the Environmental Conservation Areas Law.

"Angolan people also depends on natural resources for their survival, both terrestrial and marine. In this context, it is important to continue to work so that the use of these resources is made in a sustainable way ", reads the note sent to ANGOP.

According to the Ministry, the focus on global biodiversity is based on the fact that great species are on threshold extinction, adding about one million species may be pushed to extinction next 10 years.

The date was created in 1972 at the time of the United Nations General Assembly.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Legendary Nigerian Reggae Musician Majek Fashek Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.