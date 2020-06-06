Angola: Government Warns of Rational Use of Natural Resources

Luanda — The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment warned Friday of the rational and sustainable use of natural resources to meet the needs of the current and future generations.

The warning is contained in its message, ahead of World Environment Day on 5 June.

The Ministerial Department highlights the need for the definition of legal and political instruments to preserve biodiversity that allow to safeguard the quality of people's life, living in a healthy and unpolluted environment.

Alluding to the period of pandemic, social confinement and economic hardship, the document urges the people, institutions and organisations for commitment to the protection of natural resources and sustainable use of natural resources to ensure the preservation of human life.

According to the note, the preservation of biodiversity resources depends on everyone's efforts and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment is carrying out a set of activities, as part of National System of Conservation Areas.

They include not only the protection of wildlife but scientific research and the community participation in the management of conservation areas, now reinforced with the approval of the Environmental Conservation Areas Law.

"Angolan people also depends on natural resources for their survival, both terrestrial and marine. In this context, it is important to continue to work so that the use of these resources is made in a sustainable way ", reads the note sent to ANGOP.

According to the Ministry, the focus on global biodiversity is based on the fact that great species are on threshold extinction, adding about one million species may be pushed to extinction next 10 years.

The date was created in 1972 at the time of the United Nations General Assembly.