Eritrea: Material Support to Disadvantaged Citizens

5 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The residents of Dekemhare, Tsorena, Adi-Keih, Mai-Aini and Adi-Quala sub-zones have extended financial and food items support to disadvantaged families in their areas.

The Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association branch in Tsorena sub-zone also extended financial, food items and cleaning materials to its members with a view to ease the burden they might encounter due to the 'Stay at Home' guideline.

In related news a number of nationals inside the country and abroad have decided that the families renting their houses to stay free of charge ranging from one month until the pandemic is fully contained.

Read the original article on Shabait.

