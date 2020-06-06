Eritrea: Water and Soil Conservation Popular Campaign

Massawa — The residents of administrative areas of Mahfid, Arebto and Kumhule, Foro sub-zone, are conducting water and soil conservation popular campaign.

The popular campaign that is being conducted in support with the Adi-Halo Project includes construction of terraces and water diversion schemes.

Indicating that the popular campaign began in 2019 by the residents, Mr. Osman Arafa, administrator of the sub-zone, said that so far 930 meters of water diversion scheme have been constructed with help of machinery from the Adi-Halo Project and is expected to cultivate 400 hectares of land.

Mr. Osman also said that in Roberia 120 meters of water diversion scheme and two micro-dams in Mela-Koso have been constructed by the Adi-Halo Project and are significantly contributing in the development of irrigation farming.

Mahfid, Arebto and Kumhule administrative areas are residents to 1784 families.