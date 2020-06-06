Eritrea: Call for Water, Soil and Environmental Conservation

Asmara — The Ministry of Land, Water and Environment called for reinforced water, soil and environmental conservation. The call was made in connection with 5 June World Environment Day.

The World Environment Day is being observed for the 47th time under the theme "Conservation and Development of Bio-Diversity" at a time of corona virus pandemic that is taking hundreds of thousands of lives throughout the world.

Indicating that the food we drink, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the climate that makes our planet habitable comes from nature, the statement released by the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment pointed out that despite all the benefits that we receive from the planet humans are being observed to mistreat it and that is causing environmental imbalance and degradation of bio-diversity and as a result endangering the lives of humans.

The Ministry further said that according to the study conducted, from the 8 million animal and plant species world wide and from the so far identified 3062 in Eritrea, 31% are on the verge of extinction and called for integrated effort for redressing the environment with a view to transfer it to posterity.