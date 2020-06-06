Eritrea: Call for Water, Soil and Environmental Conservation

5 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The Ministry of Land, Water and Environment called for reinforced water, soil and environmental conservation. The call was made in connection with 5 June World Environment Day.

The World Environment Day is being observed for the 47th time under the theme "Conservation and Development of Bio-Diversity" at a time of corona virus pandemic that is taking hundreds of thousands of lives throughout the world.

Indicating that the food we drink, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the climate that makes our planet habitable comes from nature, the statement released by the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment pointed out that despite all the benefits that we receive from the planet humans are being observed to mistreat it and that is causing environmental imbalance and degradation of bio-diversity and as a result endangering the lives of humans.

The Ministry further said that according to the study conducted, from the 8 million animal and plant species world wide and from the so far identified 3062 in Eritrea, 31% are on the verge of extinction and called for integrated effort for redressing the environment with a view to transfer it to posterity.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Legendary Nigerian Reggae Musician Majek Fashek Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.