West Africa: Terrorist Groups Exploiting COVID-19 in Sahel, UN Peacekeeping Chief Tells Security Council

COVID-19 is complicating an already complex security situation in the Sahel, with terrorist groups exploiting the pandemic as they step up attacks on national and international forces, the UN's peacekeeping chief said on Friday.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the Security Council that the last six months have been particularly challenging as the G5 Sahel group of nations - Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger - deploys a joint force to restore stability to the vast African sub-region.

"We are seeing attempts by terrorists and other groups in the region to capitalize on the pandemic to undermine State authority and destabilize Governments", with innocent lives being lost daily, schools shuttered and many people denied access to basic social services, he said.

Years to rebuild

"It will take years to rebuild affected communities in the Sahel even under the best of circumstances (as well as) sustained efforts to ensure that nobody is left behind", added the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations.

"In the face of such loss and devastation, we cannot be passive."

Mr. Lacroix was briefing a videoconference meeting of the Council as the United Nations considers options for beefing up its support for the G5 Sahel Joint Force, including through its MINUSMA peacekeeping mission in Mali.

He said that the Joint Force is making "tangible and encouraging progress" in building up its ranks and establishing a command structure based in Niamey that will cooperate with other international forces in the Sahel.

Military operation 'progressing well'

Those efforts have led to an ongoing major military operation, code-named Sama, that is "progressing well", he reported.

With financial support from the European Union, MINUSMA - the French acronym for the UN Stabilization Mission in Mali - is providing "life support consumables" (food, water and fuel) within its mandate.

Mr. Lacroix warned, however, that the Mission is running at maximum capacity and cannot do more for the Joint Force within its current Council-defined mandate and resources.

Comprehensive support package needed Expanding on the Secretary-General's latest report on the Joint Force, he called for a comprehensive support package, funded by Member States through their assessed contributions to the UN.

"This would not only allow for predictable and sustainable support, it would also make it easier to pursue a long-term strategy to phase out this support and to render the Joint Force autonomous," he explained.

It would also free up MINUSMA to focus exclusively on supporting the peace process and stabilization of central Mali, he added.

"The G5 Sahel Joint force is on the right track, but there is still a long way to go", he said, adding that a stronger Joint Force is only part of a comprehensive international approach for the Sahel that includes improving governance, eradicating poverty and protecting human rights for all.