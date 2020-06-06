Liberia: Pres. Weah Suspends LTA Chairman for Time Indefinite

press release

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has suspended the Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA).

The LTA's Boss, Ivan Brown is suspended for time indefinite with immediate effect.

Mr. Brown is suspended for administrative reasons including his conspiratorial and unethical activities as chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority.

The Suspended LTA Chairman is advised to turn over all properties of the Authority in his possession. The suspension announced on Friday, June 5, 2020 is without pay.

Meanwhile, President Weah has named the Authority's Commissioner, Edwina Zarkpa to serve as Acting Chairman of the LTA until otherwise.