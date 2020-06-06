Mozambique: Pandemic Costs 39,500 Mozambican Jobs

5 June 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — In Mozambique, the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown at least 39,500 workers out of their jobs, according to Labour and Social Security Minister Margarida Talapa.

Speaking on Thursday in the northern city of Nampula, Talapa said these redundancies resulted from the closure, suspension or reduction of labour in 1,150 enterprises across the country. This blow is to employment across the entire economy, but Talapa mentioned in particular the hotel industry, trade, transport, agriculture, construction, mining, timber and services.

She insisted that, despite Covid-19, the government is seeking strategies so that its labour and employment plans can be carried out successfully.

"We know that one of the promises made was to increase production and productivity, but the Covid-19 pandemic obliges us to draw up another strategy to implement this", she said.

Talapa did not like what she observed on the streets of Nampula, where many citizens are failing to wear masks and are oblivious to the need for social distancing.

"I saw that we still have a lot of work to do in Nampula", she said. "The number of Covid-19 cases announced by the Health Ministry is worrying, and the best remedy lies with us - that is, we have to comply with the state of emergency measures".

She appealed to workers and employers to act as social mobilisers to prevent any further spread of Covid-19. "To save our lives and those of our families we would like everyone to act as a mobiliser, so that we can strictly comply with the emergency measures, particularly regular hand washing and social distancing", she said.

Talapa also offered the Secretary of State for Nampula, Mety Gondola, 15,000 face masks, and assorted hygiene and cleaning material

"This is just a small contribution", she said. "We know it's not enough, but it adds to the efforts made by the province. We decided, through the National Social Security Institute (INSS) to distribute masks throughout the country to support the pensioners, other users of our services, and other needy groups".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Legendary Nigerian Reggae Musician Majek Fashek Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.