Sudan: Army and RSF Recapture Rebel Defense Site in Jebel Mara

5 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Zalengei — The Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) , on Friday, recaptured defense point from two rebel groups representing Sudan Liberation Army Movement led by Abdul Wahid Nur and the Revolutionary Sahwa Council, in Katroum Area, West Jebel Mara, Wali (governor) of Central Darfur announced.

Maj-General, Commander of Infantry Division, Suleiman Al-Amin affirmed that the Army and the RSF troops are in full control of Katroum area following the aggressive attack on the area by the rebels, describing it as a violation to the ease-fire announced by the transitional government as an initiative for completion of peace process.

"The aggressors inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment during the attack" He stressed.

The RSF Commander, in Central Darfur, Brig. Ali Yagoup Jibri has affirmed the Army and the RSF control over Katroum area and the surrounding military check points, referring to their commitment to the cease-fire announced by the Transitional Government.

