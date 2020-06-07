Angola: COVID-19 - Luanda Gets One More Laboratory

Luanda — Angola's capital Luanda Saturday gained a new covid-19 testing laboratory, which rises to six the number of such facilities in the country?s main city.

Certificated by the Health Ministry, the laboratory has the capacity to process 180 specimens a day, the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

Speaking at the daily covid-19 update briefing, the newly established laboratory has processed 147 specimens in the last 24 hours, with negative results.

According to the secretary of State, with the new laboratories the country boosts its testing capacity, thus processing more than 500 specimens a day.

Until March, when the first cases of covid-19 were detected in Angola, there was only one molecular laboratory available in the country.

Until Saturday, the existing laboratories processed 11.285 specimens, of which 10,343 proved negative, 88 positive and 854 awaiting results.

After five days in a row without new infections, Angola reported two more positive cases on Saturday, involving two persons of 11 and 14 years, linked to the so-called cases 26 and 31, respectively.

Contrary to the positive cases, Angola reported three recoveries in a family residing in Luanda's Talatona suburb.

Altogether, Angola has reported 88 positive cases, 24 recoveries, four deaths and 60 active patients, one in need of special attention.