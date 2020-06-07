Angola Boosts Health Investments

Luanda — President João Lourenço said Saturday in Luanda that public investments in Angola's health sector "have been a fact in the last few years".

In his Twitter account, the Angolan Head of State pointed out the investment in Kilómetro 27 referral hospital, Luanda's district of Viana, he said has the capacity to handle covid-19 cases and other diseases.

"Just after a week upon the opening of the Viana field hospital, Luanda has gained one more referral hospital at KM 27. Public investments in health have been a fact in the last few years," said the President.

It is an infrastructure with intensive care services, internal medicine, anaesthetics, cardiology and paediatrics, ready to serve Covid-19 patients.

Built in 27 days in an area of 3.600 square metres, the centre has costed the State about three billion Kwanza (Usd 5.1million).

The new unit for screening and treating patients infected with coronavirus, which was visited this Saturday morning by President João Lourenço, is an extension of Clínica Girassol.

It is part of state-owned oil company Sonangol's social responsibility policy.

According to President Lourenço, with these investments, the country boosts its capacity to respond to endemic diseases and increases the number of beds in intensive care services.

With 240 professionals, the infrastructure is equipped for the screening, diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19. It has a laboratory, imaging services, dialysis, ultrasound and a Computer Axial Tomography unit.