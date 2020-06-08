Nigeria: Rape and the Nigerian Society

opinion

Kano State — The trending violence against the female gender in Nigeria is 'rape'. There were cases of rape in Bauchi, Benin, Ibadan, Lagos, Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna which received total condemnation from all angles. The rapists in some cases even killed their victims. Now, why murder after the rape? The culprits in such a situation are relatives of their victims or close associates.

It is dreadful that girls and women are being abused by their closed ones such as parents, siblings, uncles, cousins, and neighbours. These are people who are supposed to provide solace and protection to them but turned out to be their enemies.

To me, indecent dressing is one of the factors responsible for rape. It has continued to increase on a daily basis thereby tempting men to harass or rape not only indecent dressers but anyone that comes their way. Secondly, pornographies, and indecent Nigerian and foreign movies also contribute a lot in leading their viewers to sexual abuse.

It is lamentable that some men fully obey their evil desires and breach the trust. How on earth can a responsible human rape his daughter, sibling, cousin, neighbour or niece?

In the meantime, others believe the high cost of wedding and economic challenges in Nigeria also play a role, but this is a weak hypothesis as married men with children engage in the habit also.

On the other hand, the rape of minors, can either be attributed to ritualistic purposes or wickedness.

I always ask, what pleasure could one derive from raping an under five-year-old girl?

Governments, traditional, religious and community leaders, civil society organizations and parents must strive to break off the ugly trend. I recommend a death sentence, life imprisonment, a website for publication of details of rapists, and the establishment of an act to enforce decent dressing.

Bilyaminu Gambo Kong-kol, Bayero University, Kano