Nigeria: Rape and the Nigerian Society

8 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
opinion By Bilyaminu Gambo Kong-kol

Kano State — The trending violence against the female gender in Nigeria is 'rape'. There were cases of rape in Bauchi, Benin, Ibadan, Lagos, Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna which received total condemnation from all angles. The rapists in some cases even killed their victims. Now, why murder after the rape? The culprits in such a situation are relatives of their victims or close associates.

It is dreadful that girls and women are being abused by their closed ones such as parents, siblings, uncles, cousins, and neighbours. These are people who are supposed to provide solace and protection to them but turned out to be their enemies.

To me, indecent dressing is one of the factors responsible for rape. It has continued to increase on a daily basis thereby tempting men to harass or rape not only indecent dressers but anyone that comes their way. Secondly, pornographies, and indecent Nigerian and foreign movies also contribute a lot in leading their viewers to sexual abuse.

It is lamentable that some men fully obey their evil desires and breach the trust. How on earth can a responsible human rape his daughter, sibling, cousin, neighbour or niece?

In the meantime, others believe the high cost of wedding and economic challenges in Nigeria also play a role, but this is a weak hypothesis as married men with children engage in the habit also.

On the other hand, the rape of minors, can either be attributed to ritualistic purposes or wickedness.

I always ask, what pleasure could one derive from raping an under five-year-old girl?

Governments, traditional, religious and community leaders, civil society organizations and parents must strive to break off the ugly trend. I recommend a death sentence, life imprisonment, a website for publication of details of rapists, and the establishment of an act to enforce decent dressing.

Bilyaminu Gambo Kong-kol, Bayero University, Kano

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.