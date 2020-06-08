Nigeria Records 260 New Cases of COVID-19

8 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 260 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 12,486 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Abia recorded 67 new cases, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 40, Lagos 38, Ogun 19, Gombe 16, Edo 14, Imo nine, Kwara, Nasarawa, Katsina and Borno eight each, Kaduna six, Bauchi five, Ekiti four, while Niger, Ondo, Plateau, Sokoto and Kano two each.

It said: " Nigeria has recorded 12,486 cases of COVID-19. 3,959 persons have been discharged while 354 have unfortunately lost their lives."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.