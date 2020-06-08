Kenya: Rescued Tanzanian Fishermen Taken to Quarantine Centre in Kilifi County

7 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Anthony Kitimo

Seven Tanzanian fishermen who were rescued after their boat capsized in the Indian Ocean three days ago have been quarantined in Kilifi County.

The fishermen were rescued by Kenya Coast Guards officers after making a distress call near Mtwapa where they were fishing after their vessel developed mechanical problems.

Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) Director-General George Okong'o said the group aboard FV Haina Hollo, a Tanzanian registered vessel, have been taken to Kilifi County quarantine centre and the boar pulled to the shore.

"The vessel had departed Tanga for Pemba on June 2 with a cargo of 700 logs of eucalyptus when she was overcome by strong winds, got swamped and heavily listed with loss of propulsion power. The loss of propulsion power coupled with strong winds could have led the vessel to drift to Kenyan waters," said Mr Okong'o.

WEAK, EXHAUSTED

He said the fishermen were weak and exhausted and a multiagency team of the Kenya Coastguards, KMA and the Kilifi County government officials attended to the crew in Mtwapa before transferring them to a quarantine facility.

He said the vessel is still in the reef and they have contacted the owner who is making arrangements for tow and salvage.

"KMA has notified the Tanzanian Maritime Authority as well as the consulate in Mombasa of the incident and they are in contact with the vessel owner. We are currently advising fishermen to be vigilant and we have issued two marine warning notices on the strong winds being experienced in the Indian Ocean this time until August," said the KMA boss.

Recently, the authority conducted maritime safety and compliance campaigns in Kilifi, Mombasa, Homa Bay and Siaya counties in order to enhance safety and compliance levels, reduce water incidents and accidents and protect the lives.

In addition, the authority continues to inform and guide vessel owners and operators on weather and sea conditions as well as on navigational safety precautions through different mariners' notices.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.