Kenya: COVID-19 - Kenyatta Orders Counties to Set Up 300-Bed Isolation Units

All counties have been directed to have at least a 300-bed isolation centres in readiness to deal with the surging number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

While giving his eighth presidential address on the coronavirus pandemic at State House, Nairobi, on Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the counties must ensure that they are well prepared to handle the numbers.

SH5 BILLION

He said this after giving the 47 counties a Sh5 billion conditional grant to be used specifically to increase their healthcare capacity by building the necessary infrastructure to enable them to cope with the pandemic.

He noted that the counties were ill-prepared, noting that Siaya County that has a 10- bed isolation facility, nine of which are occupied. And in Busia all the 34 beds at the county's isolation facility were full by last Thursday.

"If there is a surge in infections in these two counties, their healthcare systems will be overwhelmed, so the counties must move with speed to have at least 300 beds since it is just a matter of times before it explodes," the President said.

He called an extraordinary meeting with all the governors on Wednesday to develop time-bound protocols for the progressive reopening of the economy within the coming 14 days.

SAFEGUARDS LIVES

"It is now up to the county governments to use the funds to safeguards the lives of Kenyans by ensuring that the health facilities are well equipped, and that healthcare workers are adequately catered for," he said.

As at Sunday, the country had recorded 2,767 cases of Covid-19, with 752 recoveries. Meanwhile, the number of deaths stood at 84.

Prof Omu Anzala, a microbiologist and researcher at the University of Nairobi's Kenya Aids Vaccine Initiative Institute of Clinical Research, projected that when the country hits its peak in February next year, 10 counties will require the highest number of intensive care unit beds.

They are Murang'a (7,901), Kericho (6,585) Marsabit (5,604), Lamu (4,727) Nairobi (4,420), Kakamega (4,271), Samburu (4,208) Mombasa (4,032), Homa Bay (3,895) with Kisumu, 3,812 beds.

Kenya faces substantial gaps in ICU bed and ventilator capacity. Only 22 out of the 47 counties have an ICU unit. Also, data from the Health ministry indicates that there are 245 functional ventilators across the 110 public and private hospitals in the country. However, 123 of these are currently being used on other patients.

However, there is still no covid-19 case recorded in Kakamega, Bungoma has two cases with Nakuru recording 11 cases as of Sunday.

SH185 MILLION

The fifth county is Machakos with 10 cases and will get Sh188 million. Kiambu comes sixth given Sh185 million and has since recorded 58 cases. Kisumu County will get Sh159 million, it has seven cases so far. Kisii with one case will get Sh159million.

Kilifi and Migori have recorded 20 cases each (truck drivers) have been allocated Sh146 million and Sh143 million respectively. Meru with only one case gets Sh152 million.

However, the last ten counties with the least allocation below Sh50 million include Narok (50 million) no case, Garissa (41million) with 12 cases, Tharaka Nithi (39 million) no case yet. Wajir (38 million) with 16 cases. Taita Taveta (37 million) 17 cases.

Tana River with no covid-19 case ye has been allocated Sh33 million. Marsabit (28 million), Samburu (27 million). Lamu and Isiolo get the least share of the money at Sh16 million and Sh13 million respectively. Isiolo has recorded three cases with no in Lamu so far.

"It is just a matter of time before cases are reported in the remaining counties. They should be well prepared to handle the numbers," said Mr Mutahi Kagwe, Health Minister.

SUBSTANTIAL GAPS

