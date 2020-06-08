Kenya: Nyamira Man Arrested for Killing Four-Year-Old Daughter

7 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Wycliffe Nyaberi

Police in Nyamira County on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly killing his four-year-old daughter on Sunday.

The 40-year-old man is alleged to have committed the crime after his wife reportedly barred him from sharing a bed with the girl. The incident happened at Nyakeremera village in Itibo Location of Nyamira North.

Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba said the suspect and his wife had differed after the man demanded to be allowed to rest with his daughter on bed at around 9am.

BLUNT OBJECT

The man hit his daughter with a blunt object on the head, killing her death on the spot. The suspect then descended on his wife, who sustained serious injuries, with kicks and blows.

"The body of the minor was taken to a local mortuary within the county," said Mr Mariba.

It was not clear why the man decided to commit the act but a villager who sought anonymity said that the woman suspected that her husband would defile their daughter.

With the rise cases of parents defiling their children in the county, the woman became suspicious about her husband's intentions.

"It is unfortunate that the suspect decided to kill his own daughter after his wife became suspicious of his behaviour. The woman had always said that her husband was behaving strangely," said a villager.

In a separate incident in Keroka town, police are looking for a 35-year-old woman who stabbed another woman, 24, with a knife after a disagreement on Sunday.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.