Kenya: Kangáta - Kenyatta Will Sack Corrupt and 'Lazy' Ministers

Corrupt Cabinet secretaries, heads of parastatals and government agencies will not be spared in changes expected in the coming weeks.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata said President Uhuru Kenyatta is keen to bring on board people who will help him achieve his development agenda.

PROJECTS

The Senate majority chief whip alleged that some Cabinet secretaries and parastatal heads have been engaging in corruption, thus hampering implementation of government projects.

The senator noted that the President is working hard to ensure all ongoing projects across the country are completed before 2022.

"Some Cabinet secretaries have been siphoning public funds meant for projects to uplift the people's lives," he said on Saturday as he distributed foodstuffs to needy families in Muthithi, Kigumo Sub-County.

He said that some of the culprits may lose their positions while others will be reshuffled.

UNITED

"The President is on record saying he is determined to ensure the country is united, a move which was initiated through the handshake and also implementation of the Big Four Agenda. If you are not supporting the President, then count yourself out," he said.

"We are going to have a new political dispensation, leaders who are facing criminal or corruption cases will definitely be dropped," said Mr Kang'ata.

The Senate majority whip also supported changes being made in the various National Assembly leadership saying those being removed had failed to champion the government's agenda.

"There is no malice is the removal of MPs from House leadership positions as alleged, the changes are meant to remove those who have not been performing their duties effectively in both National Assembly and the Senate," he noted.

DEVELOPMENT

He said the government is not out to weaken independent institutions.

"I have heard people saying the Jubilee administration is emasculating the independence of Parliament and the Judiciary among other independent bodies, which is not true. The Executive has adhered to directives of the Judiciary, MPs have been talking freely," he said.

He underscored the impressive development score attained by the government saying the country has had many roads tarmacked.

Meanwhile, Mr Kang'ata said his office will continue to support families that have been affected by hunger occasioned Covid-19.