Kenya: Light Aircraft Crashes After Hitting Electric Pole in Lamu

Police are investigating an incident where a light aircraft transporting miraa hit an electric power pole at Kiunga in Lamu East on Saturday.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia told Nation that the private aircraft had just landed at Kiunga Airstrip at around 2.10pm but the pilot miscalculated the runway.

ESCAPED UNHURT

"A private aircraft hit an electric pole at Kiunga Airstrip. It's like the pilot miscalculated since the aircraft had touched the runway," said Mr Macharia.

The pilot Joseph Mativo Sallya, however, escaped unhurt. Police report seen by the Nation also indicated that the aircraft had its left wing body joint and one of its propellers damaged.

The plane from Isiolo was transporting 500 kilogrammes of miraa to Kiunga. The plane belongs Isiolo-based My.Kenya Company.

Mr Macharia said that the pilot of the ill-fated aircraft was arrested and is being held at the Kiunga Police Station for further interrogation.

CARGO PERMIT

"The pilot claimed to have document allowing him to come to Kiunga. Our investigations established that he didn't have the Kenya Airports Authority clearance certificate, neither did he have the cargo permit to ferry miraa," said Mr Macharia.

He added: We've also confiscated the cargo and secured the accident scene to allow the air accident department to assess the situation."

This is not the first plane accident in Lamu. In September, 2012, a private light aircraft crashed near Manda Naval Base in Lamu and killed three people including two Kenyan military personnel. The reconnaissance plane crashed after take-off from Manda Naval Base Airstrip.

PRIVATE PLANE

In August, 2014, two people escaped unhurt after a passenger plane crashed a few seconds after take-off at Manda Bay Island in Lamu County.

In November, 2014, two people escaped death narrowly after a private plane crashed at the Manda Airport.

In August, 2019, a Nairobi-bound Fly540 plane with 36 passengers on board had one of its tyres stuck in a pothole on the runway at Manda Airport in Lamu County. None one was hurt.