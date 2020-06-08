Malawi: Chilima Warns Mutharika Against Suffocating Malawi Fresh Polls - 'No Cracks in Tonse Alliance'

Vice President Salous Chilima has warned President Peter Mutharika against stifling fresh presidential elections and undermining the rule of law by threatening judges and disrepecting court rulings.

Chilima waves at supporters in Zomba Chilima: President Mutharika has a history undermining the laws

Crowds turned up at Zomba for Chilima rally

Speaking to a large crowd at Gymkhana Club in Zomba on Saturday, Chilima said Mutharika has a history of undermining rule of law, saying his attempts to prevent fresh electiosns will not succeed.

"As professsor of law learn to respect rule of law and court rulings. Accept that Malawians want change and fresh elections. These elections will take place," said Chilima.

He said in 2012 Mutharika ganged up with other Cabinet ministers to prevent the then Vice President Joyce Banda from ascending to the presidency after President Bingu wa Mutharika died, in what is commonly known as 'Midnight 6'.

Chilima said in 2014 Mutharika was sworn-in as President with the help of the courts after Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda ordered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to announce results in a judgement he delivered at 10 pm.

"Today, Professor Mutharika is all over the place insulting the same judges and courts. It is the same judges and same courts that swore him as President in 2014," said Chilima.

The Veep said after the February 3, 2020 Constitutional Court ruling Mutharika appealled to the Supreme Court and lost again.

"Nobody forced you to appeal to the Supreme Court. But you lost again so respect the decisions of the courts," said Chilima.

Tonse united front

The UTM leader then dismissed the regime propaganda machinery that that there are divisions in the Tonse Alliance.

He said the alliance is intact as it is rooted in the hearts of its leaders and supporters.

"There are no divisions in this alliance. There will be no divisions. The alliance is intact because it is God given," said Chilima.

He condemned violence that erupted in Machinga, saying he cancelled planned whistle stops after his security notified him that people had blocked roads and were stoning cars.

Chilima urged Tonse alliance members to remain peaceful and not retaliate.

"Please let us not retaliate. This is not time for violence. Your vote on June 23 will be the greatest revenge," said Chilima.

Speaking earlier, former president Joyce Banda said she is immersely concerned that there are attempts to kill Vice President Salous Chilima.

Banda said any attempt to kill Chilima or Tonse torchbearer Leader Lazarous Chakwera will have serious repercusions.

"The whole world and international community their eyes are on these two leaders. It will be a very dangerous situation if anything happens to one of these two," said Banda.

The former president urged Tonse Alliance leaders to build new houses for Army and Police Officers in all barracks and police stations.

She said most officers are living in pathetic conditions and staying in dilapidated houses.

Banda also revealed that huge sums of money is comimg into the country meant to caushion Malawians against effects of Covid-19.

She said Tonse alliance leaders should conduct an audit about how the funds are being used to guard against abuse of the funds.

