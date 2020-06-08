Tanzania: Tca - Cricket Leagues to Resume Next Month

7 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

THE Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA), plans to resume Paul Manyanda Memorial Pro 10 Cricket League for Division B and C early next month.

The two divisions' leagues were suspended on March 17th this year, following the government's order to suspend all gatherings and sports activities in the country as preventive measures against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

However, since the government has approved sports activities in the country to resume effective last Monday, sports associations are vigorously making arrangements on how to restart their events.

TCA Communication Officer, Atif Salim told the 'Sunday News' yesterday that the association will meet with clubs soon to pick the date when the league will resume.

He noted that three grounds are ready to host the games after undergoing some upgrade during a period when sports activities were suspended.

"The grounds are ready and will host several trial games in the third week of June and Leagues will resume from beginning of July," he said.

The three grounds that are confirmed to be ready include Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club, Annadil Burhani and Leaders Club Kinondoni.

The association embarked on upgrading several cricket venues around the country when the leagues were suspended in an effort to reignite the sport.

Other venues that are still undergoing upgrading procedures include Annadil Burhani and Usangara of Tanga Morogoro's SUA and the University of Dar es Salaam ground.

"In the meantime, we have to meet the leaders of all participating clubs from all divisions to illustrate the guidelines for them and to hear them as well on how the pandemic has affected their clubs and what we can do to help them," he said.

