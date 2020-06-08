Mozambique: Coronavirus Epidemic Speeding Up in Mozambique

Maputo — The epidemic of the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease is picking up speed in Mozambique, so that Mozambique is now the country with the 17th fastest spread of the virus, according to Eduardo Samo Gudo, the deputy national director of the National Health Institute (INS).

The velocity of the epidemic is measured by the number of day it takes for diagnosed cases of Covid-19 to double.

Speaking in Maputo on Friday, at the Ministry of Health's daily press conference on the coronavirus crisis, Samo Gudo said that two days previously, Mozambique had slipped from 30th to 28th position in terms of the epidemic's velocity, But with the 36 new cases announced on Thursday, it fell a further 11 places to 17th position.

Samo Gudo said this acceleration was "very worrying", and called on all citizens to comply rigorously with the measures ordered by the government, under the state of emergency, to slow down the spread of the disease.

Fortunately, the acceleration has taken place from a very small base. In absolute terms, there are still only a handful of diagnosed coronavirus cases in the country, and only two deaths can be attributed to Covid-19. Most countries have much higher numbers of cases and of deaths than Mozambique. In terms of the number of cases diagnosed, Mozambique occupies 148th position in the world.

Even so, this is a decline. Before the latest batch of cases was announced, Mozambique was in 153rd position, said Samo Gudo. "The trend is one of acceleration", he warned.

"What we need to do is to implement with rigour and discipline, and in a coordinated manner, the preventive measures that have been decreed", he said.

First, that meant accepting that the coronavirus is real. Samo Gudo regretted that there are still people in Mozambican society who deny the existence of the coronavirus. The same thing had happened in previous epidemics (he was clearly thinking of HIV/AIDS).

"Unfortunately, we have noted that in several countries, including Mozambique, there is still a denialist trend", he said.

The Friday figures may come as something of a relief, since they only added two to the figure of diagnosed Covid-19 cases, which rose from 252 to 254.

The National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, said that, since the start of the pandemic, 12,343 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Mozambique, 247 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the samples tested, 143 came from Maputo City, 81 from Maputo province, 12 from Inhambane, six from Tete, two from Cabo Delgado, two from Nampula, and one from Niassa.

245 of the samples were negative, and two tested positive for Covid-19. Both are Mozambican citizens and adult women, one in Maputo City and one in Inhambane city. Following standard Health Ministry procedure, both are now in home isolation, and health workers are tracing their contacts.

Marlene said that three Covid-19 patients are now hospitalized, two in Nampula and one in Inhambane. All are in a stable condition.

A further five Covid-9 patients have made a full recovery - two in Maputo city, two in Maputo province and one in Cabo Delgado. This brings the number of patients who have recovered to 119.

Marlene revealed that 21 health professionals have been infected with the coronavirus, "15 in the clinical area, three among support staff, and three in the administrative and service area."

"The Ministry of Health is concerned at this situation", she said, "and has been boosting preventive measures for health professionals, by increasing the availability of individual protective equipment, and training staff in its correct use".

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique as of Friday were: 354 confirmed cases, of whom 119 have made a full recovery, leaving 232 active cases, three of whom are hospitalised. Three of the diagnosed cases have died, two of them from Covid-9, and the third from an unrelated cause.