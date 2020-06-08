Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Reports Two New Infections, Three Recoveries

6 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has recorded in the last 24 hours two more positive cases of covid-19 and three recoveries, bringing the figures to 88 and 24 respectively, Angop learned Saturday in Luanda.

The information was released by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the daily covid-19 update briefing, .

According to the official, the new infections involve two Angolan nationals of 11 and 14 years old, who are contacts of two patients in hospital.

Those recovered are a one-year old child, and a woman and a men of 36 and 38 years of age, respectively, both residents of Luanda Talatona suburb.

Angola's covid-19 records so far show 88 positive cases, four deaths, 24 recoveries and 60 active patients, including one with special care needs.

He said the health authorities are currently monitoring 456 suspect cases, while 1.160 people are under investigation and 1.060 in institutional quarantine.

